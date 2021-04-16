Two Indonesian hackers have been arrested over an international scam in which $60 million was stolen from a Covid-19 aid program helping Americans left jobless by the pandemic, authorities said.
Text messages were sent to 20 million Americans directing them to more than a dozen fake US government websites, police in the Southeast Asian nation said late Thursday, 15 April.
Thousands of victims supplied personal information, including social security numbers, to the fake sites in the hopes of securing $2,000 offered under an assistance program for the unemployed, authorities said.
But their data was instead used by scammers to steal millions of dollars from the program.
Comments