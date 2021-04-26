The search to rescue the missing Indonesian submarine is now a recovery mission after the navy changed the status from “sub miss” to “sub sank” and declared the ship sunk and the crew of 53 dead.

The 43-year-old German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, went missing early Wednesday morning off the coast of Bali during a training exercise, and Indonesian military officials estimated the sailors would run out of oxygen early Saturday.

Indonesian navy chief of Staff Yudo Margono said at a news conference that the exact location of the vessel has not yet been pinpointed.

A few pieces of debris believed to be from the submarine were presented at the news conference including a bottle of grease, prayer mats, and a piece of metal pipe, according to the Associated Press.

The debris was reportedly found about two miles from where the Nanggala was when it began its dive for a torpedo drill.

India, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the U.S., and other countries sent ships and aircraft to assist with what many had hoped would be a rescue mission.

The warships are expected to help pinpoint the exact location of the Nanggala using technology to detect metal or magnetic objects in the sea.

U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin said in a tweet that he “was incredibly saddened to hear of the tragic loss of the 53 Indonesian sailors on board” and that his thoughts and prayers were with “the families of those sailors, and everyone in the Indonesian military as they cope with this tragedy.”

