The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it has lost three of its staff in a fatal road accident in Borno State.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement on Monday gave the name of the three staff as Adamu Mohammed (Electoral Officer, Biu LGA), Abubakar Hamma Joda and Suleiman Umar (Assistant Electoral Officers AEOs, Damboa LGA).

Five others also sustained various degree of injuries, according to Mr Okoye.

He said on Sunday 18th April 2021, the Resident Electoral Commissioner REC for the State, Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim informed the Commission that an Electoral Officer (EO) and some Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) travelling from some Local Government Areas to Maiduguri for a special training ahead of the conversion of Voting Points into Polling Units were involved in the accident.

“The deceased staff, who were indigenes of Adamawa State, will be buried today, Monday 19th April 2021, in Yola. The Supervising National Commissioner for Borno, Adamawa and Taraba States, AVM Ahmed Tijjani Mu’azu (rtd), will represent the Commission at their funeral while the injured staff members are receiving treatment in a Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri”, he stated.

The Commission had last week commenced nationwide train-the-trainers workshop in Abuja involving Heads of Operations Departments drawn from all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The training is to be cascaded to State level nationwide ahead of the fieldwork for the physical conversion of the VPs to PUs. The aim is to conclude the exercise ahead of the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on 28th June 2021.

“The three staff died in the course of national assignment. While praying for the repose of their souls, the Commission extends its condolence to their families and wishes the injured staff speedy recovery”.

