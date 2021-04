Infinix has been announced as a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, Infinix Zero 8, won in the discipline Product, in the Telecommunication category. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARDS.

