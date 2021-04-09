By Omeiza Ajayi

The Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service, NCoS, has arrested one of its personnel for smuggling a phone into the Bauchi Custodial Centre.

The development had caused violent unrest at the facility as inmates who were to benefit from the smuggling engaged other correctional officers for bursting the deal.

Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Adam Abubakar Jibrin disclosed this in a statement issued Friday evening.

The statement reads; “An officer attached to the Bauchi State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service is being interrogated for allegedly smuggling a mobile phone into the custodial centre.

“The development resulted in skirmishes between the inmates who were to benefit from the illegal deal and other staff members who burst the plan.

“However, 2 personnel and 5 inmates sustained injuries in the melee but have been treated and discharged from the facility medical unit.

“The restive inmates have also been put under control and the staff involved undergoing investigation as ordered by the State Controller, Isa Sabo Kashuri.

“While addressing the body of staff, the Controller once again reminded them of the far-reaching implications of smuggling prohibited items particularly mobile phones into custodial centres which, among other things, could lead to a riot, jailbreak etc.

“He also noted that the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019 has made provisions for sanctioning anyone found culpable for the offence of trafficking. He, therefore, admonished the personnel to shun such shameful act and concentrate on the task of character reformation for which they were employed.

“He however noted that the Service will not hesitate to show incorrigible elements the way out of the job if it becomes an option.

“He commended the officer-charge of the custodial centre and the staff members for the excellent searching that prevented the item from entering the yard”.

