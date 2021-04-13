Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has described Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, as a “tender-hearted” man.

He said God will fight for him to overcome the challenges of banditry and kidnapping in Kaduna.

Adeboye said it is only God that can solve the problem of insecurity in the country, adding that the challenge is “far beyond the abilities of any human being”.

The cleric spoke on Tuesday when he visited the Kaduna governor at the state government house. The visit came in the wake of the release of eight RCCG members who were abducted in March.

Adeboye said he will be praying for El-Rufai, adding that “when God begins to do what He alone can do, then the world will see it and they will glorify the name of God, and many people who might be criticising you now, will probably see the other side of the story”.

He added: “We know that you have a problem that only God can solve. The problem is far beyond the abilities of any human being. We have known each other for years.

“I know the kind of person you are. I know you are tender-hearted, I know how you definitely must be feeling, particularly when the kidnappings are going on. When they begin to kidnap school children, I know how you must be feeling.”

Adeboye also assured the governor that “victory is around the corner”, noting that Kaduna and Nigeria will overcome insecurity.

“We are praying for you and I believe God is going to answer the prayers. I am assuring you sir that the Almighty God is going to fight for you, He is going to fight for Kaduna state, He is going to fight for Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, El-Rufai said Nigeria needs divine intervention to surmount its security problems, while he also urged Adeboye to keep interceding for Kaduna state.

He said: “We also seek your blessings and prayers, as a great man of God, to assist us with the challenges that we are facing here and the country at large. This country needs divine intervention more than at any time in its history. So, we are grateful for your prayers, we are grateful for your blessings, and we will continue to ask for more.”

The governor added that RCCG has been “a pillar of strength, a symbol of Nigeria’s unity and positive force for peace and progress in the state”.

Like this: Like Loading...