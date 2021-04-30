Hand over 183 cows, weapons to Police As Makinde tasks Man’O War to complement govt’s efforts By Ola Ajayi & Deola Badru OPERATIVES of Oyo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, members of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, and the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, yesterday, arrested six suspected kidnappers, who mounted illegal roadblocks in Oke Ogun area of Oyo State.

The Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), said the bandits were arrested at Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, while on their joint routine patrol in the early hours of yesterday.

He explained that the suspects, who are Fulani herders, were nabbed at two separate routes within the council area.

The commandant said the bandits, who were arrested with dangerous weapons and a large sum of money, pretended to be herdsmen in the day, but turned into robbers at night, terrorising and kidnapping people in the area.

Olayanju said: "Operatives of Oyo State Security Network Agency, comprising Amotekun corps collaborating with OPC and VGN, apprehended six bandits at Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, while on their joint routine patrol in the early hours of April 29, 2021, along two separate routes within the council area.

“They were arrested in separate incidents following encounters at two illegally mounted roadblocks. They tried to escape from the scene but were given hot pursuit by the operatives as they tried to evade arrest. We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene.

“The bandits, namely Awali Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika and Umar Aliu Masika were of Bororo Fulani ethnic group. They were arrested along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho-Iseyin road at about 4 am on Thursday, April 29, 2021.”

“In another development, five bandits were equally arrested in Saki East council area and handed over to the Divisional Police Officer in the area on April 29, 2021”

He added: “The bandits, whose modus operandi is to pretend as herdsmen in the day and violently robbed innocent passengers on the highways at night, were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of N268, 470.00.

“They have been handed over to the Nigerian Police in Okeho Divisional headquarters alongside the 183 cows, weapons and money found in their possession for further investigation.”

Makinde tasks Man’O War to complement govt’s efforts

Meanwhile, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, charged the Man’O War to redouble its tasks at complementing the government’s efforts at tackling insecurity at the grassroots level.

The governor spoke while receiving the Deputy National Commander of Man’O War, Mr. Gbenga Adewusi, in his office.

Makinde said: “Yes, the nation is faced with insecurity challenges right now all over the place. We have insurgency in the North East, banditry in the North West. We have herders/farmers clash in the North Central zone of the country. And we thought those were far remote but now, they are at our doorsteps.”

He said: “Here in Oyo State, we have been dealing with kidnapping, farmers/herders clashes and people have suddenly become temperamental.

“So, this is a period that Man’O War will need to double its efforts and look at the grassroots level where we can project more on the issue of citizenship and leadership for our country.”

Earlier in his remarks, Mr. Adewusi said: “We know that Oyo State is currently faced with a lot of challenges, especially being an opposition party but we pray that God will not leave you alone and help you fight the battle.”

