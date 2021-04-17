AVM Ebenezer Alade, Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, on Friday called for more synergy among security agencies to effectively combat the security challenges in the country.

Alade made the appeal in Jaji, Kaduna State, while closing the 2021 defence and security symposium organised for students of Senior Course 43.

“The need for synergy among security agencies to effectively combat security challenges in the country is vital,” he stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that, the theme for the symposium was, “Standardization and interoperability of equipment in the armed forces of Nigeria”.

Alade noted that interoperability of equipment among the services was required to jointly tackle the country’s security challenges effectively.

He said that the symposium was to add value to the students and agitate their minds on the all important concept of standardization of equipment for interoperability between the services.

The commandant advised the students to take something out of the symposium as they articulate position papers which they will present to the service chiefs in June.

Alade urged them to ensure that their submission was good for implementation by appropriate authorities to address some of the national security challenges.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Insecurity: Commandant calls for more synergy among security agencies appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...