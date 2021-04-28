The Directorate of Security Service, DSS has held Usman Bugaje for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s handling of insecurity across the country, Peoples Gazette is reporting.

Bugaje, a politician and a scholar, was held by state agents after appearing on AIT. He has been at the secret police’s custody since 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bugaje added his voice to growing concerns amongst Nigerians about insecurity. The politician had previously condemned Mr Buhari’s failure to tackle the economy, as well as his sectional appointments.

It was not immediately clear whether the SSS would release Mr Bugaje today. A spokesman for the service did not immediately return a request seeking comments from The Gazette.

Mr Bugaje’s arrest came barely a few weeks after the SSS invited then detained Obadiah Mailafia, a former CBN chief who similarly criticised insecurity and accused politicians of being behind the expanding crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...