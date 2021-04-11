By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Federal Government is not overwhelmed in its war against insecurity but insincere in fighting against insecurity in the nation.

Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Elders Unification Movement in Ondo state, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton said this while speaking with newsmen in Akure.

Dr Ademisokun-Turton was installed as the Baba Alakoso of the Unification of Leaders of & S Church Akure & Environ.

While decrying the spate of insecurity in the country, he maintained that “the Federal Government and the Army are not overwhelmed but refused to do the needful.

” The government has failed to address security threats in the country, the community policing efforts of the Federal Government was a facade.

” The war against banditry and other security challenges would come to end when the government is ready to end it, the fight against insecurity by the government has been politicised.

“First, we need to ask ourselves if the Federal Government is sincere about ending this insecurity?

“Are they serious about making sure that there is security in all the country? I don’t think they are serious about it because to me they are not overwhelmed.

“I don’t think and believe that the Federal government is overwhelmed because the government knows where the bandit are.

“The Surveyor General of Nigeria has the map of this country and every area and can locate these bandits where they are hiding in these areas.

“Gumi said the government and the Army know where the bandits are, so the government will end it when they want to end it.

“It is not ending because the government is not ready to allow it to end and that is why they are having discordant tunes.

“Some want to dialogue with the bandits, some people said it is unnecessary and the government is speaking with the two sides of the mouth, you can see the consistent inconsistency as the reason for the elongation of the abnormally.

Ademisokun-Turton however, urged Nigerians to continue seeking God’s face for the solution to the litany of challenges confronting the country, especially economic and insecurity, plaguing the country.

He said with God’s intervention through intensive supplications by citizens, insecurity and the persisting downturn in the economy would be surmounted.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu speaking through his deputy, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa promised that ongoing projects across the state would be completed and new ones initiated across the state.

Akeredolu pleaded with the people of the state that the dividend of democracy would be evenly distributed across the state.

He asked the new Baba Alakoso and the newly installed members of the church council of elders not to rest on their oars and continue through their service to God populate the kingdom of God and depopulate the kingdom of the devil. End

