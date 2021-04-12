By David Odama, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that it will be difficult to correct the challenges faced by the nation without reawakening the culture, tradition of the people, saying going back to culture will help to unite and tackle the issues bedevilling the country.

He said many challenges Nigeria is grappling with such as kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen and farmers clashes among other crimes, can easily be sorted out if the society can reawaken their culture, tradition and find out how the ancestors dealt with such situations in the past where unity, peace and togetherness thrived amongst them.

Speaking at the Gitta 2021 Cultural Festival, held in Wamba Local Government Area of the state Sunday, Governor Abdullahi Sule said the cultural heritage of the state must be preserved to prevent it from going into extinction.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Kwanta Yakubu, Sule described the cultural festival as a rallying and unifying force that would galvanize and create a bond among the ethnic groups in the state.

He noted that in the current clime of uncertainty arising from falsehood, hatred, he was convinced that the people need to know more about the fundamentals of their cultural affinity, tradition which he said was fast being forgotten.

Governor Sule said “as a people, the nation cannot continue to thrive on falsehood, fallacies and deceit, and expect the development of values to grow. The culture and heritage of the people must be sustained in order to unravel the mysteries of the present and constructive plan for the future. Without the past, the present is meaningless and the future will be uncertain,”

While promising to site more projects in Wamba Local Government Area, the governor said, “what binds our people together is culture. We will continue to support you, as your illustrious sons and daughters are part of the success story of my administration,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shammah had said the cultural festival was an annual event, instituted to showcase the cultural heritage and serve as a platform to revive the culture of the people as well prevent it from going into extinction.

According to the commissioner, his ministry had put together the 2021 state cultural festival that would showcase the rich cultural heritage and values of the state to the outside world.

“Our plan, as a ministry, is to meet with all the leaders of cultural groups in the state so that they can be given reorientation and sensitisation on the need to revive our cultures,” he said“

When we came on board, we organised a weekly cultural festival, where we showcased the cultural values that abound in the state. We believe that this can revive our culture and tradition, create an avenue to improve the state’s internally-generated revenue”

The member, representing the Wamba constituency in the House of Assembly, Mr Aliyu Dogara, called on youths to get involved in the promotion of cultural heritage and values in order to preserve.

The event witnessed a large crowd of cultural groups, enthusiasts from all walks of life, and many descendants of the Ringiri community who came to celebrate their own history, culture, tradition and heritage.

