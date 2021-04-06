By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Tuesday, called for improved civilian-military relations devoid of suspicion in order to tackle the prevailing security situation in the country.

Addressing a 21-man committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on rejuvenation of the Ministry of Defence to ensure improvement in security, Dr Yemi-Esan stressed the need to ensure accountability in the scheme of organisational administration.

‘‘Any organisation that is not audited can not improve. Auditing is not a life sentence but a means to correct what is being done wrongly, ” she stated.

A statement signed by AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, According to her, quoted the Head of Service as saying that the Financial Act of 2020 has included defence as a procurement entity in the scheme of things.

Dr Yemi-Esan also stressed the need for continuous training of both civilian and military personnel in order to enhance effective service delivery.

On discipline, she stressed the need to deepen disciplinary measures in any organisation, adding that if a wrongdoer is not punished, “the system will not endure’’.

Dr Yemi-Esan further emphasized that non-sensitive information should be communicated to the general public, adding that defence policy should not be kept under wraps but should be in the public domain.

While stressing that government come and go, Dr Yemi-Esan said the civil service remains the custodian of records, data and also a mine of historical events. She, therefore, emphasised the need for the Civil Service to be politically neutral and Impartial in the discharge of its functions.

The HOCSF highlighted obstacles to reform within any system to include; resistance by entrenched forces who are beneficiaries of the status quo, legal issues and tying reforms to individuals rather than making it systemic as well as lack of processes of monitoring and evaluation.

The chairman of the 21-Man committee on reformation of the Ministry of Defence, AVM Muhammad Umar Ndatsu (retd) thanked the Head of Service for her counsel, adding that her words of wisdom will go a long way in enhancing the work of the committee.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Insecurity: HOS harps on improved civil-military relations appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...