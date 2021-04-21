The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, has pledged to ensure enhanced synergy between the Police and the Army, to effectively address the prevailing security challenges confronting the country.

Alkali gave the pledge when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He said his visit was coming against the backdrop of the current security threats in different parts of the country, adding that the police needed the support of the military to carry out its constitutional roles.

He said that in spite of the fact that police was the lead agency in the maintenance of internal security, the current circumstances required the support of the military.

“I need to come here and pledge my unalloyed support, cooperation, collaboration and synergy with the military, to enable us provide the required environment for citizens of this country to go about their lawful businesses.

“My purpose of coming is to inform you and assure you that the Nigerian Police, under my leadership, will always be ready to work with you in whatever way that will make this country governable, peaceful and enable Nigerians to go about their lawful businesses.

“The security environment is very dicey, as we came in at a period when we have to do something extra, that is different from what our colleagues have been doing, and change the narratives,’’ he said.

Alkali said that the security agencies also required the support, cooperation and collaboration of members of the public to effectively tackle the security challenges

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru, assured that the Nigerian army would continue to cooperate with the police to provide the needed security environment for the citizens.

Attahiru said that Alkali’s appointment and those of the service chiefs came at a time the nation was confronted with myriad security challenges such as terrorism, banditry and secessionist agitations.

While commending the efforts of the police in the fight against insecurity, he expressed confidence that the acting IGP would restore the confidence of the populace in the police to protect them.

Attahiru said the appointment of Alkali as IGP was a reflection of the confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari had in him, as well as his commitment and selfless service to the nation.

“I want to assure you that the Nigerian army, under my leadership, will continue to synergise and support the Nigerian police to build appropriate capacities, so as to collectively secure the nation,’’ he said.

