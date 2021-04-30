Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State. …No criminal, IPOB or ESN member is after me

…Most demands of people of South-East are legitimate By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki THE Chairman of South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, Friday called on politicians at all levels to forget about their ambition in 2023 and focus on finding ways towards solving the current security challenges facing the nation.

The Governor stated this in Abakaliki while commissioning Pick-up Vans and Sienna buses for security agencies including Ebubeagu Southeast security outfit in the State.

Umahi who harped on the engagement of various groups or regions in the country to find out the reason behind their agitation and challenges facing them stressed the need for peace and stability of the nation.

“The resources of this nation can build this nation. What do we do with the resources? This is the time to engage and discuss. All is not well with our nation. Our youths are angry. Let’s forget about 2023 and mend fences. It is not about the North versus the South. There’s a need to identify the problem.”

Also read: Breaking: Gunmen storm Plateau, abduct students He said “I want to thank the SSG for the purchase of the vehicles. We will be able to share these ones. I commend the security agencies for their commitment to the protection of lives. No criminal or IPOB, ESN is after the Governor. What happened is pure criminality around the Airport area.

“I have gone there. We have reinforced security there. I have directed the stakeholders to hold a meeting in that regard. It’s an opportunity for the community to have met and assured us of security there.

“Our nation is at crossroads. The nation is quite challenged. All leaders must take responsibility. The problem is that we leaders have failed to secure the future of our children.

“Most demands of people in the South East are legitimate. We have to sit down and discuss. It doesn’t matter what anybody thinks. Let’s fish out where any bandits are. I want to discuss this with them. We can make peace

“Let’s not destroy the infrastructure that we have built. I thank the security agencies for the peace that have been restored in Effium.

We have empowered the Egedege and Ngbo Community. No Ebonyi people should be killed any longer. We have not deployed Ebubeagu in the South East. We will launch it from one State to the other.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

