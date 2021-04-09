By Henry Umoru

FORMER President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has said if the current security challenges in the country must be nipped in the bud, it has become very imperative for Nigerians to bury religious and ethnic differences.

According to Senator Mark, all leaders and citizens must, as a matter of urgency, come together to establish a common front against forces threatening the peaceful coexistence among the people.

He said it was time for all men and women of good conscience to rise to the occasion and proffer lasting solutions to the lingering insecurity that had enveloped the entire country.

Speaking yesterday at St. Mulumba Catholic Chaplaincy, Apo, Abuja, to mark his 73rd birthday, Mark, who noted that Nigerians could no longer deny the current level of insecurity and disharmony tearing the country apart, said that at 73, he was now an ambassador of peace in his home state, Benue and Nigeria, with a resolve to serve God and humanity.

Senator Mark said: “Though we have different reasons to celebrate at different times, we cannot shy away from the present abnormality of insecurity and disharmony threatening the very foundation of our country.

“It is important for all of us to come together and fashion out a workable and equitable solution to end this menace.”

READ ALSO:

Mark said he believed Nigeria would overcome the situation if the people and their leaders were willing to do the right thing. Recall that Senator Mark served as Nigeria’s Senate President from 2007 to 2015 and is fondly remembered for his role in the enactment of “the Doctrine of Necessity,” that saved Nigeria from a major leadership crisis, following the illness of late President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2010.

Present at the mass were prominent Nigerians including the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Chief of Staff to the President, Chief Mike Ogiadomhe, former Senate Leader, and Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, SAN among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Insecurity: Mark tasks leaders, citizens on need for common front appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...