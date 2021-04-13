By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

President of the National Union of Road Transport (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, has disclosed that the union has embarked on electronic tracking (e-tracking) of its cars to ensure safety on highways.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday after its National Executive Council meeting, Baruwa who was flanked by the Deputy President and General Secretary, said the decision was in response to the spate of crime on highways, especially the kidnapping of drivers and passengers.

“We admonish our members to be security conscious, the issue of insecurity is worrisome. Many of our members have been kidnapped across the country.

“We have lost many of them to the menace of insecurity and without compensation to their families from the government.

“So we really need to be careful and vigilant when we are on the steering. E-tracking policy will help the safety of passengers and our members after we put it to use”, he said.

While calling on the government to fastrack the provision of palliative to its members, Baruwa said the Covid-19 pandemic also affected its members’ means of livelihood.

“Our members were seriously hit by the hardship brought by COVID-19. We appeal to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to hasten the delivery of the palliative FG promised our members. We urge FG to make sure that our members benefit from the survival fund.”

He also condemned the decision of some State governments, especially in the southwest proscribing the union, urging the affected state governments to rescind the decision or push the union to seek redress in court.

“We kick against the decision of some state government like Oyo, Ogun, and Ondo states proscribing our union, it is unlawful. We are an independent union like NUT, TUC which are under Nigeria Labour Congress.

“We appeal to the government to reverse the decision and not use politics to ruin our union. The issue must be resolve else we will go to court to enforce our rights”, he added.

