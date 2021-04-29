Worried by the cases of killing, kidnapping, and banditry, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Thursday called for repentance of the perpetrators of the heinous crimes.

Its President, Bishop Wale Oke, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan, while commenting on the security challenges in the country.

Oke said: “Those remotely or directly connected to the ongoing shenanigans in the country should desist or face the wrath of God.

READ ALSO:Banditry: Disregard viral video, Niger State gov’t urges residents “It is not too late for all those involved in our current security challenges, whether directly or indirectly, to repent.

“God abhors bloodshed, and as such, we should stop the senseless and mindless killings going on in the country.

“This is to mitigate the growing concerns, agitations, and apprehensions in our land.”

The PFN president said that peace was central to the advancement of any nation.

Oke, however, urged the Federal Government to do more in ensuring the protection of Nigerians.

He also appealed to Nigerians to remain watchful and prayerful for peace to reign in the country.

