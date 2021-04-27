…Says Nigeria ‘ll overcome current security challenges

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday evening said that policing Nigeria was very difficult because it is a big country.

The Vice President, who also said there was the need to reorganize the security architecture, assured that Nigeria will soon overcome the current myriad of security challenges facing it.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this when he received the Yakanaje Uke in Nasarawa State, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He promised that the present challenges in the country will prepare Nigeria for a greater and prosperous future.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Prof. Osinbajo urged the traditional institution to support the re-engineering process.

He said the nation’s security architecture was being re-organised with a view to achieving optimal result.

According to him, “I believe strongly that the reason why we are experiencing what we are going through today is because we are being prepared for the future.

“A future where we will take into account all of the problems because if we haven’t gone through the problems we are going through now, it will be difficult for us to appreciate the importance of fairness and justice, the importance of giving people a voice and a representation. I am very pleased to hear about what you are doing.

“There is no question at all that we are facing security challenges, but we are able to overcome them. The role of the leadership is to sit down to think through the problems.

“This is a big country, so policing is very difficult. There is a need for us to reorganize our security architecture, which is what is going on now.

“One of the reasons why we have some of the divisions and conflicts in the parts of the country is because people do not feel included in the management of affairs in their localities.”

Commending the Emir for his leadership style, the Vice President said “I think you have created an opportunity where the options are available for bringing appeals to a center of fairness and justice for people from across the country, and its one that is to be emulated.

“And I think that this is the way Nigeria should be. We should be able to say that no matter where you are from, if you have the talent, if you work hard, you will succeed wherever you are. You will not be constrained by your political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

“Every great society that has succeeded in the world is multi-ethnic and they succeeded because they brought in talents from all over the place.”

He urged traditional rulers to leverage the influence they have over communities to effect positive change for the good of the entire society.

Commending the efforts of the Emir in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence, the Vice President said, “I have heard a lot about the work that is going on and particularly fascinating for me is the fact that you have somehow managed to bring together a representation of Nigeria into the management of the affairs of your kingdom.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Insecurity: Policing Nigeria is very difficult — Osinbajo appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...