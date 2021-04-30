Samuel Anyanwu By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The Senator who represented the Imo East Senatorial district, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, yesterday said that Nigeria’s problems have continued to increase due to the relegation of the Southeast zone in the governance of the country.

Senator Anyanwu’s statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, where he expressed his feelings regarding the incessant attacks on citizens of the country.

In the statement by his Special Adviser on media, Ikenna Onuoha, reads, “Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has stated that due to humiliation, marginalization and relegation of the South-East geopolitical zone in the power-sharing, it would be difficult for the centre to hold. Anyanwu, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Imo state further charged leaders of the country to look towards the line of genuine peace that would guarantee restructuring as a panacea for healthy political and economic growth.

Also read: Post Election Agenda: Ensure balance of power, APC candidates charge party “The manner in which the South-East zone was abandoned in all sensitive federal appointments under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), wondering how peace could be achieved when those in power were afraid of restructuring. Senator Anyanwu, while drawing inference from Prof Chinua Achebe’s Things Falls Apart said, “How can Nigeria achieve peace when those in power are against restructuring? If other geopolitical zones benefiting today are kicking against secession and restructuring, then, how can the centre hold?”

“If those canvassing for peace were genuine, they would have first accepted restructuring of the country as a major option, expressing optimism that by so doing, the unity of Nigeria would be too difficult to be detached.

“I warned politicians creating crisis against the South East to desist, advising them to instead sensitize the Northerners on the need to achieve genuine peace by restructuring Nigeria,” Senator Anyanwu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

