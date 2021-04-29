Onuesoke By Festus Ahon, Asaba Worried by the high rate of insecurity in the country, a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Thursday told President Muhammadu Buhari to show courage by stepping aside if the current situation in the country was too big for him to handle.

Onuesoke in a statement, decried the escalating security situation in the country over the past week, saying the All ProgressivesCongress, APC led Federal Government has failed Nigerians.

He said; “last week I warned that Nigeria is hanging on a thread unfortunately this Government has a penchant for not listening to the genuine call for them to step up and deal with the nation’s deteriorating security and economic situation once and for all.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: Timi Frank blames Buhari, APC’s govt “The Buhari-led government has failed to show capacity at a time when every fabric of the country is in dire need of leadership, therefore it is wise that they show enough courage to step aside for more capable people to lead this country before things get out of control because no one is safe right now in this country”.

He lamented that apart from the worsening security situation, “the Buhari-led government has run the economy to flatline and that has brought about an increase in the nefarious activities by hoodlums, bandit, and kidnappers.

ALSO READ: Baba Ijesha: Outrage as police say no case of defilement, to release him from custody “Harsh economic reality as occasioned by the misrule of the Buhari-led government has escalated into bloodlettings, killing spree and maiming of innocent lives by bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists, putting everybody in grave danger. Nigeria is bleeding and instead of the government to rally Nigerians from all works of life to rise up against a common enemy, they are sitting back and clueless watching our once thriving nation sliding into the mud.”

Onuesoke however called on Nigerians to rise to the occasion, saying that “this is not a time to play politics, we must call a spade a spade and make hail while the sun rises. Indeed we are in a very critical time today.

“We must rise to the occasion, to the ruling party this is not a time to play the ostrich or dance to the gallery, and to the opposition this is not a time to play politics. Nigerians must rise above all sentiment and unite against the enemies of our land because this is the time for action and external vigilance by all”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

