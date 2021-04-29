…Seeks US, UK, UN, EU support to surmount challenges Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has blamed the nation’s unabating security calamities on President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is even as he wrote a letter to members of the international community, such as, United States of America (US), United Kingdom (UK), United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU), urging them to assist Nigeria overcome her heightened security challenges.

Frank, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, lamented that insecurity in the country has reached an alarming proportion which requires immediate assistance from friendly developed countries to restore normalcy.

The notable political activist, however, insisted that it is now clear to Nigerians in particular, and the world in general that the raging inferno devouring the country “is a function of Buhari’s and APC’s insensitivity, ineptness, corruption and gross inability to keep Nigeria safe.”

The Bayelsa-born political activist also blamed the rising insecurity in the country on the leadership of the security agencies, saying they are incompetence.

He said the current upsurge in killings and annexation of Nigerian territories by Boko Haram insurgents “have sufficiently put a lie to the propaganda of Buhari’s administration claiming that the country is winning the war on terror.”

“Now, it is not opposition party raising the alarm, but APC Governors are lamenting seizure of communities by insurgents and APC senators are crying out that the country is on fire and that Buhari has failed,” he declared.

READ ALSO: What FG must do to save the country – Nigerians Frank insisted that insecurity in Nigeria has reached a point that if left in the hands of Buhari and APC, the country will inexorably face a certain doom.

He said: “Today, we no longer hear of only Boko Haram terrorists’ killings in the North East of Nigeria but also everywhere in the country.

“There are incessant killings in the South and West being perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen whom the government has refused to proscribe and tag a terrorist organization.

“Rather FG renamed these murderous herdsmen as ‘bandits’.

“These murderous devils invade people’s homes, rape women, massacre communities, abduct students for humongous ransom and yet, none of them has ever been arrested nor prosecuted.

“Fulani herdsmen, having been emboldened by the Federal Government, have continued to spill innocent blood and traumatise Nigerians across the country.

“Look at the massacre in Benue state? What crime did the murdered IDP camp residents commit other than that they are innocent Nigerians?

“What about the abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna state who are being serially murdered by their abductors?

“What about the killing spree in Mainok, Damaturu-Maiduguri highway? There are ongoing killings and kidnapping in Osun, Abia, Anambra, Imo states and every part of the country. Where is safe?

“We were recently confronted with a sad reality that Boko Haram terrorists have seized and hoisted flags in over 42 communities in Niger state, which is just a stone throw from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“This shows that the territorial integrity of this country, under Buhari, has gone to the mud. Otherwise, how can terrorists seize and hoist flags in any part of a country where there is a government?

“I dare say that the APC’s administration has not only failed to curb terrorism but has become its Enabler-In-Chief.

“It is clear that this government lacks the capacity to secure Nigeria and Nigerians. Even the military lacks the morale and competence to fight insecurity.

“This is why the Nigerian Air Force would rather bomb and kill over 20 ground troops instead of terrorists.

“I therefore, call on the international community: UN, US, EU and the UK not to be indifferent to the situation in Nigeria but to help this country with technology, manpower and intelligence to overcome its present security challenges, just like they did in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

