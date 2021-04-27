Following the high level insecurity in the country, United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, today, during his first virtual trip to Africa since US President Joe Biden came into office.

According to Blinken’s spokesman, Ned Price, top on the agenda of the meeting are strengthening of democratic governance, building lasting security and promoting economic ties and diversification.

Price said in a statement yesterday that his principal would meet with Buhari and his Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama over some of the challenges confronting Nigeria.

The statement read: “Secretary Blinken will begin his virtual travel to Africa meeting with Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) alumni.

‘’In a “Ten Questions with Tony” event, YALI alumni will have an opportunity to engage with the Secretary on a range of topics, including the role of youth in the future of Africa, economic development, democracy and good governance, climate change and health.

“Through YALI, the United States works with public, private sector, and civil society partners across the continent to develop initiatives and economic opportunities to support the creativity,

innovativeness, and energy of Africa’s youth.

“Secretary Blinken will then travel virtually to Nigeria, where he will underscore our shared goals of strengthening democratic governance, building lasting security, and promoting economic ties and diversification.

“People-to-people connections, underpinned by the dynamic Nigerian diaspora in the United States, and strengthen our relationship. During his visit, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Buhari Minister to reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship and discuss issues of shared importance.

“Secretary Blinken will also participate in a health partnership event to underscore our collaboration to combat the pandemic as well as long-term US investments in combating infectious diseases.”

He will meet with a beneficiary of a PEPFAR programme and a Nigerian health care worker.”

Recall that Nigeria is currently embroiled in violent crimes, ranging from insurgency, banditry, kidnapping to armed robbery, which have claimed thousands of lives and properties worth billions of naira.

