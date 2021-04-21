GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State stated, yesterday, that insecurity in Nigeria is a consequence of unemployment, adding that more steps should be taken to address the menace.

Speaking at a programme tagged: Financing Safe Schools, Fayemi said there is a need for a coordinated response to unemployment and addressing the socio-economic effects on citizens.

His words: “Even when we do all that is required of us, that is stemming the tide of the problem of insecurity and brigandage, I think we need to look at the broader socio-economic response.

“It is good to be tough on crime. We must be tougher on the causes of crime. You cannot have a 33 per cent unemployment rate in any country and not expect to deal with the sociological implication of that. And that is an area that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum believes we must also work collaboratively with our partners, also work with our financial institutions and the private sector to find the best mechanism to bring our youths to work.

“If we do that, we would have fundamentally played our role in addressing the causes of this untoward crisis that the country is dealing with.”

READ ALSO:

Also speaking on how insecurity has affected schoolchildren, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said Nigerians need to speak out against the “disturbing trend”.

Tallen said: “Since 2014, it has been one incident after the other. We’ve been battling with out-of-school children, ensuring that we reach out and increase advocacy for our children to be in school.

“But with the insecurity, what has happened in Zamfara, Kagara, Kaduna has created so much fear in the minds of parents. And if parents are scared of sending children to schools, where do we run to?

“Education is the greatest hope, life, wealth, and power. I call on all of us to be ambassadors, vanguards of speaking out, of giving the right information to our security chiefs. Government alone cannot do all. It is an emergency on our hands.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post INSECURITY: We’re dealing with consequences of 33% unemployment rate —Fayemi appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...