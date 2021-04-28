Mohammed Sani Musa, senator representing Niger east, says this is not the time for a motion to seek to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Musa said impeachment is another “crisis” that the country does not need.

Musa said this after he was asked why lawmakers have not made a move to remove Buhari from office over the worsening security situation of Nigeria.

“You and I know that to impeach Buhari is another crisis into another crisis. Why do we need that now? What we need is solution,” the lawmaker said.

“We need this country to come back to where we were in terms of peace. I will rather prefer a situation where all the operations of government is directed at security.

“Anything we are going to do in this country, should be towards tackling insecurity. We are not safe. No leader, from councillor to the president, that will sleep with two eyes closed.

“I do not subscribe to a situation whereby, because we have the legislative powers to impeach, that we are bringing a motion for impeachment. This is not the time for a motion on impeachment.”

The senator said he does not support amnesty for criminals.

“I do not subscribe to amnesty for criminals that keep killing people in the name of religion. It’s not religion, it’s not Islam,” he said.

“This is the holiest month when we are supposed to sober and reflect and where peasant farmers cannot go to the farm and children cannot go to school.”

Like this: Like Loading...