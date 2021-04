Instagram on Wednesday said it is dabbling with letting users hide “like” counts in an effort to ease the pressure of seeking approval from others. If an experiment at Instagram shows the option is a hit, it could be made permanent and even extended to Facebook, which owns the image-centric social network. “In 2019, we […]

The post Instagram Experiments With Letting People Hide ‘Likes’ appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...