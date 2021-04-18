The United Nations, UN, has suspended humanitarian operations in Dikwa and Damasak in Borno State following several attacks on some of its assets and workers by Boko Haram insurgents.

UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, announced this in a statement on Saturday titled ‘Statement on UN operations in North-East Nigeria’

“I am deeply concerned about the recent attacks on humanitarian operations in Dikwa and Damasak, affecting humanitarian assets and personnel.

“We have temporarily suspended operations in these areas in order to safely relocate humanitarian staff and are closely monitoring the situation.

“We intend to resume operations as soon as possible so that civilians affected by the conflict continue to receive the assistance they need.

“I condemn in the strongest terms attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure which may constitute violations on International Humanitarian Law,” the statement read in part.

It will be recalled that humanitarian hubs in Damasak and Dikwa have been under intense attacks by the insurgents, a development that has left the aid workers to migrate to the city centre and other safer locations.

Dikwa and Damasak has been a flashpoint in an 11-year insurgency waged by jihadist group Boko Haram and its offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province, which said it was behind the attack.

