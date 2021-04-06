By Bashir Bello, KANO

Activities gradually picking up at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, as international flights operations restarted after 13 months closure.

An Ethiopian flight with 11 passengers on board landed and departed the airport at about 3 pm with 80 others living in the country.

Regional General Manager, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN in MAKIA, Gambo Abubakar Aboki, said the operation is a test-run to determine the level of preparedness for full operations at the International Wing of the airport.

Aboki said, with the level of logistics and Covid-19 protocols put in place, it is hoped that full operations for international flights will resume in a few days time as directed by the Presidential TaskForce on Covid-19 (PTF).

He further stated that the test will help them brace up for future challenges with the view to addressing such unforeseen circumstances while all International activities will be transferred to the New Terminal of the airport with all hands on deck to ensure smooth operations.

Similarly, State Coordinator, Port Health Services, Bello Abdulrahaman said they are fully prepared and all equipment needed for screening are put in place.

He explained that all passengers were properly screened and no any Covid-19 case was recorded just as all of them came in with their Covid-19 test results to ascertain their health status.

Abdulrahaman further said all passengers filled their Passengers’ Self Reporting Form online before arrival which is mandatory and that his men are on the ground to ensure every traveller coming into the country through the Kano airport is Covid-19 free.

The international wing of the airport has remained closed since last year March occasioned by the Corona Virus Pandemic.

