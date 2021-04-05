Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu Monday took a swipe at the handling of security rising insecurity in Nigeria, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of bias toward “Fulani groups”. Kanu spoke after gunmen, which police said were members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked security facilities in Imo State […]

The post IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu speaks after attacks on security facilities in Imo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...