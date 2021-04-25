Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB/Eastern Security Network, infiltrated Rivers State from Imo State in the early hours of Sunday, around 1am.

They attacked the Nigerian Custom checkpoint/base along Omagwa – Isikpo – Elele road where they killed a yet to be ascertained number of Personnel, stole weapons, burnt their bus and hijacked their Hilux vehicle.

The hijacked vehicle and others were used to attack policemen at Omagwa airport roundabout where they killed three (3) policemen and stole their weapons. They also attacked the Divisional police HQ at Isikpo and Prison facility along the route were repelled.

The surprise attacks which will likely continue for at least the next 48hrs is suspected to be in retaliation for the killing of an IPOB commander and six others.

Meanwhile eleven (11) GSAs, six policemen, three Customs officers, one naval rating and one airman, were all sent to their early grave in the various coordinated attack.

Like this: Like Loading...