Iran has said it will “take revenge” for an attack on an underground nuclear site, allegedly carried out by their eternal enemies, Israel, Cbsnews reports.

According to Iranian officials, the Natanz uranium enrichment plant was the target of “nuclear terrorism” on Sunday, April 11, after the nuclear site experienced a power failure.

The reported attack on the nuclear site came after the Iranian government announced it had activated new advanced centrifuges to help enrich its uranium.

Uranium can be used to produce power but at high levels can also be used to produce a nuclear bomb.

Israel has vowed that Iran will never be allowed to produce nuclear weapons.

“The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions,” Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted by state media as saying on Monday.

“They have publicly said that they will not allow this. But we will take our revenge from the Zionists.”

Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also told a news conference in Tehran that Israel was “of course” behind the attack on Natanz.

“This incident, fortunately, did not cause any damage to human lives or the environment. However, it could have been a catastrophe. This is a crime against humanity and carrying out such actions is in line with the essence of the Zionist regime,” he said.

Mr Khatibzadeh said only the least efficient “IR1” centrifuges were damaged in the incident, and that they would be replaced with advanced ones.

Israel has not yet officially accepted responsibility for the attacks but Israeli radio reported top-level intelligence sources saying the nuclear site attack was a cyberattack carried out by Its spy agency, Mossad.

Israel and the US also say that the attack on the site had caused more extensive damage than Iran wants its citizens to believe as a large explosion had completely destroyed the independent internal power system that supplied the centrifuges inside the underground facility.

The US and Israel believe it could take at least nine months to resume uranium enrichment in that site.

Last week Israel gave warnings about Iran’s nuclear programme amid efforts by Joe Biden’s administration to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump.

The 2015 nuclear deal was struck between Iran and six other countries stating that the Islamic republic would limit its nuclear work in return for an end to harsh economic sanctions. The Obama administration in 2015 also sent billions of dollars to Iran following the nuclear deal agreement.

But Iran re-started its advanced nuclear work after former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

