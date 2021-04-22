By Chioma Obinna

ISN Products Nigeria Limited, a leading supplier of medical diagnostic products and services, has donated medical laboratory reagents and consumables valued at N1 million to the University of Lagos Medical Centre.

This is in fulfillment of its promise to reward the institution that produces the overall winner of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award.

Speaking at the formal presentation of the products, the Managing Director, ISN, Mr Felix Ofungwu who was represented by the General Manager, Diabetes Care at ISN, Mrs Ifeyinwa Chioke said that the donation was a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to encourage and motivate medical laboratory practitioners in the discharge of their duties as well as build the much-needed capacity for the effective delivery of quality health care to Nigerians.

Ofungwu further noted that the maiden edition of the award, which has culminated in the donation, clearly represents one out of the company’s numerous contributions to the growth and development of the medical laboratory science profession in Nigeria.

“We are quite excited to donate these reagents and consumables to this great institution, the University of Lagos Medical Laboratory Centre. It is our hope that through this support, the centre would be able to offer improved health care delivery services to the people,” he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Director, Academic Planning Unit, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Obinna Chukwu expressed profound appreciation to the management of the company for deeming it fit to come up with such a novel initiative that had seen both its staff and medical laboratory unit recognised and rewarded.

Chukwu explained that the recognition bestowed on the UNILAG Medical Centre and its staff is a clear confirmation of excellence which typifies what UNILAG as a whole is noted for.

“We are also appreciative of ISN for organizing the award. It goes to show the extent to which you take your corporate social responsibility. We are happy that ISN has placed a lot of emphasis on medical laboratory services. For us, excellence is not a destination but a journey”, he added.

In her remarks, Acting Director of UNILAG Medical Centre, Mrs Olayinka Coker stated that the centre was looking forward to making 2020 a more enduring relationship with the company that would further enhance productivity on the part of the institution.

It would be recalled that Mr Abiola Fashina, who works with UNILAG Medical Centre, had won the inaugural edition of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award in 2020 following a rigorous evaluation of entries and was rewarded with cash gifts and capacity training.

