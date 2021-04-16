By Perez Brisibe

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday formerly reacted to the outcome of last Saturday’s by-election for Isoko North constituency with an appeal on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC to investigate what it described as financial inducements by stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had last Sunday declared Mr Jude Ogbimi of the PDP winner of the election having polled a total of 29, 421 votes to defeat eight other candidates including the APC flag bearer, Mr Emmanuel Tabuko who the electoral umpire said scored 2, 543 votes.

The APC in a statement yesterday while describing the exercise as nothing but a sham and product of political robbery, noted that after a painstaking analysis of information and data before it, the party had come to the conclusion that the election was allegedly rigged by the PDP.

The statement which was signed by its publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, also cited instances of alleged multiple thumb printing in connivance with the ad-hoc staff of INEC whom the party accused of “refusing to transmit data to INEC server claiming that they (ad-hoc staff) were not trained on how to handle that aspect of the election.”

The statement reads: “While poverty pervades Delta State, it was disheartening that PDP stalwarts/leaders were mobilized with between N400, 000 to N500, 000 per unit in their localities for vote-buying. This is besides huge sums of money that were in possession of some selected PDP stalwarts purposely for inducement of INEC ad-hoc staff, security personnel and other persons considered as stumbling blocks to their agenda.

“For the sake of future elections and hope for a better Nigeria, Delta APC calls on ICPC and EFCC to probe the processes surrounding the by-election that took place in Isoko North constituency. Particularly the areas of malfunctioning of card readers and financial crimes committed during the by-election.”

The party also stated that in no distant time, the general public particularly its members in Isoko North, shall be notified of the steps it intends to take on the matter in the near future.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Isoko North By-election: APC kicks, wants EFCC, ICPC to investigate exercise appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...