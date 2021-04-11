Delta Governor Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Mr Jude Ogbimi on his victory in Saturday’s by-election for Isoko North constituency seat in the state’s House of Assembly.

He also congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the outcome of the election in which its member, Ogbimi, according to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), scored 29,421 votes to defeat his main challenger, Mr Emmanuel Tabuko of All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 2,543 votes.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, on Sunday, Okowa described the election of Ogbimi as “the confirmation of the will of the people and the PDP’s dominance in Delta”

He stated that the people of Isoko North across the 13 Wards in the local government area through the ballots, spoke loudly and clearly of the choice of Ogbimi as their representative in the state’s parliament.

The governor, who led members of PDP in the Ward-to-Ward rally prior to the election, remarked that Isoko North people had once again proven their loyalty and commitment to PDP.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Jude Ogbimi on his victory in the Isoko North Constituency by-election.

“It is heart-warming to see him emerge as member-elect and I am grateful to the people of Isoko North for their immense support to our party.

“Let me also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies, observers and other stakeholders for a successful election adjudged to be free, fair and credible.

“The most significant aspect of the election is the peace that characterised its outcome as Isoko North people went about the exercise peacefully in all the wards,” he said.

The post Isoko North By -Election:Okowa felicitates with Ogbimi, PDP appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...