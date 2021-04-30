It Is What It Is This Friday With Adekunle Gold

Adekunle has released his first single for 2021 and it is titled “It is What it is”. The song centres on people focusing on what is beneficial to them.

This comes after his last album, Afro Pop Vol 1. The new single is produced by Kali and Blaise Beatz.

Adekunle Kosoko is known professionally as Adekunle Gold. He is a Nigerian highlife singer, songwriter and graphic designer.

He gained widespread attention after releasing the 2015 hit single “Sade”, a highlife cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life”.

In 2015, he signed a record deal with YBNL Nation and released his debut studio album Gold, which debuted at number 7 on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Watch his new single below:

