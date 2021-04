Napoli Head Coach Gennaro Gattuso has come under fire from the Italian sporting press for not starting Victor Osimhen in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Juventus. Osimhen, who was on target last Saturday against Crotone, came off the bench to cause a lot of trouble for Juventus and win a penalty that helped Napoli score their […]

The post Italian press slam Napoli boss Gattuso for not starting Osimhen in loss to Juventus appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...