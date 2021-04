Churchgoers in a small town in central Italy assembled for mass as usual were hardly expecting a confession from their own parish priest. But that’s what priest Riccardo Ceccobelli, 42, delivered on Sunday inside the San Felice church in Massa Martana, in Perugia, when he revealed that he had fallen in love. “I cannot not […]

The post Italian Priest Hangs Up Cassock For Love appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

