Italian police on Monday said it has arrested 30 Nigerian mafia members in 14 provinces across the country. The head of one of the Nigerian mafia’s biggest gangs was arrested in the operation, police said, adding that it has “apprehended the leader of a major organisation,” said police. The operation, Black Axe, was targetted at […]

The post Italy arrests 30 Nigerian mafia members appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...