Established solely for the purpose of human capital development and empowerment, Industrial Training Fund, ITF continues to grow strong in its drive to empower youths through various empowerment programmes across the nation.

ITF has over the years made tremendous impact in generating a pool of manpower in different sectors of the economy in Nigeria by designing programmes that equip individuals with new skills, essential tools of trade and empowerment so they can become employers of labour, attain financial stability, drive development and eventually assume leadership of the nation.

The Director General in his keynote address which was delivered by the Area Manager, Mr. Peter Dalyop encouraged participants to ensure they don’t rest on their oars but rather put in more efforts to hone the skills learnt so they can showcase themselves and Nigeria to the world. He further advised them to register their business as soon as possible because business registration has many great benefits which include corporate account opening and access to loans.

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s unending Memorandum of Understanding He reminded them that jobs are hard to come by in Nigeria at the moment regardless of your qualification and people should start something with what they learnt instead of staying idle and waiting for jobs that are not there.

Participants were further advised by other speakers to be creative and innovative in their vocation so they could stand out.

The empowerment programme cuts across various sectors including fashion designing, crop production and cosmetology.

Talking points at the event include how to start a business, expanding a business, managing people and much more.

Vanguard News Nigeria

