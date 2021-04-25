Breaking News

Jagajaga reloaded: Nigerians react, make case for Eedris over Keyamo’s leaked message

By
0
jagajaga-reloaded:-nigerians-react,-make-case-for-eedris-over-keyamo’s-leaked-message
Views: Visits 4

Nigerians have reacted to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo’s tweet where he leaked past text messages between him and singer, Edris Abdulkareem over the singer’s new song where he called him out.

The song titled ‘Jagajaga Reloaded’ has been tagged by the minister as ‘a poor attempt at black mail’.

Nigerians have however reacted to Keyamo’s tweet. See reactions below:

The post Jagajaga reloaded: Nigerians react, make case for Eedris over Keyamo’s leaked message appeared first on Vanguard News.

Wike condemns “barbaric, dastardly” attack on security personnel in Rivers

Previous article

Though challenges persist, promise of God for great Nigeria will be fulfilled, says Osinbajo

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News