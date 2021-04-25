Nigerians have reacted to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo’s tweet where he leaked past text messages between him and singer, Edris Abdulkareem over the singer’s new song where he called him out.

The song titled ‘Jagajaga Reloaded’ has been tagged by the minister as ‘a poor attempt at black mail’.

Nigerians have however reacted to Keyamo’s tweet. See reactions below:

Oga your explanation is irrelevant, like Edris,most people got deceived into thinking this government has solution to the many challenges of Nigeria,that he sort your help bcos he felt you are a bit comrade he can approach doesn’t make him evil.Are you not eating with them cabals — IamDaniel I FOLLOW BACK,NGR only (@MrDan_OD) April 25, 2021

Dear Festus Washington he was young then, he made those accusations as a result of youthful exuberant — Oke Barry Olawale (@OlawaleBarry) April 25, 2021

Pantaaaaaaaami… pounded several years may still be hot to be relished. — Ibraheem Babatunde (@IBBabatunde560) April 25, 2021

I have saved this post till 2023 when you will still come back as an activist … Better chop well now ooo — Nwajagu U.N (@NwajaguU) April 25, 2021

Oga your explanation is irrelevant, like Edris,most people got deceived into thinking this government has solution to the many challenges of Nigeria,that he sort your help bcos he felt you are a bit comrade he can approach doesn’t make him evil.Are you not eating with them cabals — IamDaniel I FOLLOW BACK,NGR only (@MrDan_OD) April 25, 2021

U tweet all through the night, had a bad dream or ur conscience wasn’t settled n u continue in the morning. It just show it got to u badly.

I understand Idris, he sent u those messages not as a politician or someone in power but more of a comrade n u fvcked up — Aqualife (@Aqualif04116185) April 25, 2021

Please leave eedris alone, he was young and naive then, now he has a different perspective

Besides What he did is not as bad as certificate forgery naaa — Precious Okojaja (@OkojajaPrecious) April 25, 2021

The post Jagajaga reloaded: Nigerians react, make case for Eedris over Keyamo’s leaked message appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...