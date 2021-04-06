Rauf Aregbesola, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, has appealed to all prisoners that escaped from Owerri Correctional Centre to return or face the consequences of their action.

It would be recalled that some unknown armed men invaded the correctional centre in the early hours of Monday, setting the facility ablaze and freeing over 1,500 inmates.

The Minister described the Owerri prison attack as the worst in recent history.

The Minister, who was in the state to inspect the level of damage at the correctional Centre, said those who voluntarily return would be given amnesty.

He recalled during the #EndSARS protest, custodial centres in Edo, Ondo and Osun states were attacked while they attempt to attack that of Lagos was repelled.

He regretted the targeting of correctional centres in recent times, saying the Federal Government would soon roll out adequate measures to protect them.

“We will surely get them wherever they are,” Aregbesola vows.

He ordered the relocation of Owerri Recreational Club and other structures posing a security threat to the premises of the Owerri Custodial centre.

The Minister was taken around the facility by the Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service in charge of Owerri Custodial Centre, Oduntan Seye Olukoya.

Aregbesola expressed surprise that a club should be situated adjacent the facilities where club members have unhindered access to the premises of the custodial centre.

Like this: Like Loading...