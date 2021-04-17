The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, has ordered all CBT Centres across the country not to allow parents/guardians into the registration hall again.

A statement signed by JAMB Spokesman in Ilorin Office, Hassan Lawal, quoted Oloyede as saying that the decision was made after inspecting some of the registration centres in Kwara, which were overcrowded.

”The registrar said it has been discovered that the parents/guardians are always a distraction to both candidates and the centres and at the same time, congesting the halls by not following the COVID – 19 protocols,” Oloyede was quoted as saying.

Oloyede also advised parents/guardians to stop pushing the education of their wards faster than necessary.

“For example, a 14 or 15-year-old is not matured enough to undergo the process of registration and university pressure and are vulnerable to exploitation by scammers out there,” he said.

Oloyede also advised states’ Ministries of Education and relevant stakeholders who were saddled with the responsibility of enrollment of students into secondary schools to always ascertain the students’ true age before admittance into secondary schools.

The post JAMB Registrar bans parents from UTME venues appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...