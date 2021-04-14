Breaking News

JAMB scraps use of email for UTME, DE registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says the use of email is no longer required for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration’s processes. JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, who made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja, said email will only be requested at the successful completion of the […]

