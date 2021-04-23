A serial Japanese dater has been arrested for allegedly dating 35 different women at the same time.

Takashi Miyagawa, a part-time worker from the Japanese region of Kansai, had told each of the women he had been dating that his birthday was on a different date in order to receive gifts and cards from them.

The 39-year-old was arrested for defrauding the 35 women after pretending to be serious about relationships with them.

Miyagawa’s real birthday is November 13 but he told a 47-year-old lover that his birthday was on February 22, while another victim, 40, said he told her it was in July. A third woman, who is 35, said she believed it was in April.

According to SoraNews24, the total number of victims stands at 35 with the possibility of more coming forwards.

In total, the women have accused Miyagawa of swindling them out of £665 worth of birthday presents, clothes, and cash.

The suspect reportedly met his victims while working for a marketing company selling hydrogen water showerheads and other products.

Preliminary investigation revealed Mr.Miyagawa targeted single women and began each relationship with the suggestion he would get married to them.

However, the women ended up forming a victims’ association and reported Miyagawa to the police in February.

