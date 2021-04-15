Amazon now has more than 200 million subscribers to its Amazon Prime service, CEO Jeff Bezos wrote in his annual letter to shareholders Thursday. Amazon Prime Video programming is included in the larger Prime subscription, making it one of the most widely available premium streaming services in the world. Prime passed 150 million subscribers in […]

The post Jeff Bezos Reveals Amazon Prime Has Surpassed 200 Million Subscribers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...