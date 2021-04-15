Singer, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed that they have split, bringing their engagement to an end.

In a joint statement, the couple who got engaged in 2019 announced they are better off as friends.

The statement, shared with today, read: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

This comes weeks after the couple denied reports they had gone their separate ways

According to the publication, they struggled to find the time to see one another with J-Lo filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic, while Alex stayed in Miami.

Just last month, the couple addressed split rumours that had been swirling, insisting they were still together but simply “working through things”.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” they told Today at the time.

Later, fans noticed Jennifer had posted a selfie from the set of her new film, Shotgun Wedding, with her engagement ring missing from her left hand.

Quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s golden couples with dazzling red carpet appearances and sweet Instagram posts, the pair first struck up a romance in 2017.

Jennifer and Alex originally planned to wed last year, but the pandemic repeatedly put their nuptials on hold, pushing the date forward.

