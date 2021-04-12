Breaking News

Jonathan calls for legislation against money politics in Nigeria

By
0
jonathan-calls-for-legislation-against-money-politics-in-nigeria
Views: Visits 2

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has decried the act of politicians using money to sway voters to their sides during the electioneering process. Speaking during a studio visit to the Ms Osasu Igbinedion led TOS TV network in Abuja, a digital Pan -African news network, Jonathan canvassed punitive measures against those who indulge in the unwholesome […]

The post Jonathan calls for legislation against money politics in Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

APC stakeholders reject Akpabio as party leader in Akwa Ibom

Previous article

Russian prison threatens to force-feed Navalny

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News