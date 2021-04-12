Former President Goodluck Jonathan has decried the act of politicians using money to sway voters to their sides during the electioneering process. Speaking during a studio visit to the Ms Osasu Igbinedion led TOS TV network in Abuja, a digital Pan -African news network, Jonathan canvassed punitive measures against those who indulge in the unwholesome […]

