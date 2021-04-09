By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi has described the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan as the best ever in Nigeria history.

Gbagi who is vying for the Governorship of Delta State in 2023, insisted that he is the most qualified individual to take over leadership of the State from incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Saying that he had rejected ministerial appointment on three different occasions, he said he established 13 universities, over seven Colleges of Education and various model and Almajiri Schools in the country to enable Nigerians to have more access to education as a Minister of State for Education under formal President Goodluck Jonathan.

Gbagi who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council at the Union’s temporary secretariat in Asaba, held that no amount of propaganda would stop his resolve to become the next governor of the state.

Maintaining that he was a man without blemish, he said; “I am the 42nd Minister under President Goodluck Jonathan, and till date, I remain the only ex-minister that has not been invited to discuss theft because there was no need for it.

“When it comes to public funds, I don’t steal, as a Journalist go and Google me, I have rejected three ministerial appointments. So it is not about money. Thank God for the arrival of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State was the most backward State in the country. This is because when you know the revenue that is coming in as a state and the level of development, you will discover we were nowhere.

“The current Governor is doing very well, he has proven to be a good administrator, and I wish him to finish very strong. However, as an industrialist, the greatest investor in Delta state, I will build on what he has done. Someone wants to know how I will build 100 industries in my first 100 days.

“I will not disclose my secret to you, but you should know that I’m the first black man in the world over to be an andated member of Rotary, and 42.3% of the wealth of the world is in the hands of Rotarians. So I have what it takes to navigate major industries from the world to Delta. I know what to do”.

Accusing Journalists of being part of the challenges facing the country, he said; “I must be frank with you, you guys are part of the problem we have in the country today. Journalist today are ready to do anything, publish anything against anyone just because of little financial rewards. Journalist today do not speak truth to power. When you see someone that is a thief, you call him a thief. Journalists are ready to do anything just for peanuts.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the Delta State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu noted that members of the state Council were professionals who pride in truth, equity and fairness, adding that the union would be a major participant in coming elections in the state and country to ensure selection of credible leaders.

