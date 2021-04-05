Breaking News

Just In: Again, panic as suspected hoodlums shot sporadically in Owerri

Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Suspected hoodlums on Monday shot sporadically at MCC junction in Owerri metropolis.

The shooting which happened at about 05: 10 pm, forced passersby as well as traders to scamper for their safety.

Many motorists drove roughly out of the venue. commuters waiting for buses to go home all ran for their lives.

It was also learnt that vehicles on noticing what was happening turned away to other adjoining streets.

However, as of the time of filing this story normalcy has returned back to the area as businesses and vehicular movement have started again.

