Airtel Africa Plc, a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries, on Thursday announced the appointment of Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya, as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Airtel Africa said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The statement said that Ogunsanya would take over from Raghunath Mandava, as the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer, following his intention to retire.

It said Ogunsanya who was presently the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, would join the Board of Airtel Africa with effect from Oct. 1, 2021.

According to the statement, Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as the managing director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of it operations in Nigeria, the largest market in Africa.

It said that Ogunsanya had more than 25 years of business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms.

“He held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as the managing director and the chief executive officer) before joining Airtel.

” He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and Group head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc, covering 28 countries in Africa. He is an electronics engineer and also a chartered accountant.

“Mandava will be retiring as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as a Director of Airtel Africa and as a member of the Market Disclosure Committee on Sept. 30, 2021,” it said.

Mr Bharti Mittal, Chairman Airtel Africa was quoted by the statement as saying that the company was delighted to appoint Ogunsanya as the next Group Chief Executive Office.

READ ALSO: SEC approves appointment of CEOs of demutualised entities of NSE Mittal said Ogunsanya had displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernisation, distribution, and operational efficiency.

” It is this commitment, together with his industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery that will enable him to continue to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development,” he said.

Mittal also commended Mandava for being instrumental in successfully leading and transforming Airtel Africa into a powerhouse telecommunications and mobile money company. (NAN)

