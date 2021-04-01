The Court of Appeal in Abuja has cleared Raymond Dokpesi, a politician and media mogul, and his firm, DAAR Investment and Holding Company Limited, of money laundering charges.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Dokpesi and DAAR Investment and Holdings Ltd, on a seven-count charge bordering on alleged procurement fraud and breach of public trust.

The prosecution alleged that he received N2.1 billion from the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) between October 2014 and March 2015, during the tenure of Col. Sambo Dasuki, for services not rendered.

However, in two unanimous judgments on Thursday, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal upheld the two appeals by Dokpesi and Daar Investment and proceeded to set aside an earlier ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which rejected the no-case submissions made by the appellants.

Reading the judgments on Thursday, Justice Elfreda Wiialims-Daudu held the prosecution did not make out a prima facie case against the appellants and did not also establish the elements of the offences charged to warrant the appellants to be called upon to enter a defence.

In the course of the trial, the EFCC presented 13 witnesses.

At the conclusion of the prosecution’s case, after calling 13 witnesses, Dokpesi and his firm made no-case submissions, which Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a ruling on November 24, 2018, rejected and ordered them to enter their defence, a decision Dokpesi and Daar Investment appealed.

